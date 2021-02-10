US January CPI +1.4% y/y vs +1.5% expected

Prior was +1.6%

Ex food and energy +1.4% vs +1.5% expected

Prior ex food and energy +1.6%



CPI +0.3% m/m vs +0.4% expected

Prior m/m reading was +0.2%

CPI ex-food and energy 0.0% m/m vs +0.2% expected

Real avg hourly earnings +6.1% vs +5.3% y/y prior

Real avg weekly earnings +4.0% vs +4.1% y/y prior

Wage data:

It's only one tick to the downside but with inflation worries starting to pick up, that's a big tick. The flat core reading (for the second month) is also soothing for the market. Treasury yields are fractionally lower today and we have a 10-year sale later.





The reaction has been notable with the US dollar sliding.

