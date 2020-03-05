US January factory orders -0.5% vs -0.1% expected

Revisions to durable goods orders:

Orders -0.2% vs -0.2% expected

Prelim orders -0.2%

Ex-transport +0.8% vs +0.9% prelim

Capital goods orders nondefense ex-air +1.1% vs +1.1% prelim

Capital goods shipments nondefense ex-air +1.0% vs +1.1% prelim

Increased demand for machinery was offset by a decline in transportation equipment.





I've been repeating myself lately but the data doesn't really matter until we see the impact of coronavirus and that's not going to be until March data at the earliest.

