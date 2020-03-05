US January factory orders -0.5% vs -0.1% expected
January US factory orders data:
- Prior was +1.8%
- Ex-transport -0.1% vs +0.6% prior
Revisions to durable goods orders:
- Orders -0.2% vs -0.2% expected
- Prelim orders -0.2%
- Ex-transport +0.8% vs +0.9% prelim
- Capital goods orders nondefense ex-air +1.1% vs +1.1% prelim
- Capital goods shipments nondefense ex-air +1.0% vs +1.1% prelim
Increased demand for machinery was offset by a decline in transportation equipment.
I've been repeating myself lately but the data doesn't really matter until we see the impact of coronavirus and that's not going to be until March data at the earliest.