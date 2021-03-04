US January factory orders +2.6% vs +2.1% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US January factory orders data

US January factory orders
  • Prior was +1.1% (revised to +1.6%)
  • Ex transport +1.7% vs +1.4% prior (revised to +1.9%)
Durable goods orders revisions:
  • US durable goods orders +3.4% vs +3.4% expected
  • Prelim January durable goods orders +3.4%
  • Prior durable goods orders +1.2%
  • Durables ex transportation +1.3% vs +1.4% prelim
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.4% vs +0.5% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5%
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.8% vs +2.1% prelim
Factory orders were strong and the revisions to the prior were positive. This is another strong sign in the manufacturing sector.


