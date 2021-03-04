US January factory orders +2.6% vs +2.1% expected

US durable goods orders +3.4% vs +3.4% expected



Prelim January durable goods orders +3.4%

Prior durable goods orders +1.2%



Durables ex transportation +1.3% vs +1.4% prelim



Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.4% vs +0.5% expected



Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5%

Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +1.8% vs +2.1% prelim

Factory orders were strong and the revisions to the prior were positive. This is another strong sign in the manufacturing sector.



Durable goods orders revisions: