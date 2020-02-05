US January final Markit services PMI 53.4 vs 53.2 expected

The final revision to the January 2020 PMI





Prelim reading was 53.2

Prior was 52.8



Composite PMI 53.3 vs 53.1 prior

They note that the vast majority of data was collected prior to Jan 24, when coronavirus hit

"New business growth was broadly in line with that seen in December and only moderate overall."

Employment improved "at a marginal pace"

Output 'subdued'

As you can see, it's an improvement since Q3 but is still below the worst levels of 2018.