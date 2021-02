Prior was 1669K

Building permits 1881K vs 1680K exp

Starts -6.0% m/m vs -0.5% exp

Prior starts +5.8%

The headline is a miss but January is a tough time to start building so I wouldn't read much into it, especially after a string of good numbers. I take the signal from permits, which rose 10.4% and builders look to have a very busy spring/summer.





Details: