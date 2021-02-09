US January NFIB small business optimism index 95.0 vs 97.0 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 9 February 2021

Prior 95.9 The actual reading misses on estimates and falls to an eight-month low as outlook for business conditions deteriorate further in the US - a third straight drop.





Of note, weaker consumer spending and softer growth projections weighed on expectations as small business owners were the most pessimistic since November 2013 on the outlook of general business conditions.





That said, I would say the anticipated stimulus bill in Congress may yet lift sentiment as we look towards February but the concerns here are worth taking note of.







