US January non-farm payrolls +225K vs +165K expected

January 2020 non-farm payrolls highlights:
- Prior was +145K (revised to +147K)
- Estimates ranged from +120K to +202K
- Two month net revision +7K
- Unemployment rate 3.6% vs 3.5% expected
- Participation rate 63.4% vs 63.2% prior
- Avg hourly earnings +0.2% m/m vs +0.3% exp
- Prior avg hourly earnings +0.1%
- Avg hourly earnings +3.1% y/y vs +3.0% exp
- Prior avg hourly earnings 2.9%
- Avg weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 exp
- Private payrolls +206K vs +155K exp
- Manufacturing -12K vs -2K exp
- U6 underemployment 6.9% vs 6.7% prior
Hiring picked up in January in another good sign for the US economy and the US dollar. The monthly earnings number is a tad on the soft side but the y/y data point was stronger. The Fed will be encouraged by the rise in labor force participation and see that as validation for keeping rates low.
ForexLive