US January non-farm payrolls +225K vs +165K expected

Prior was +145K (revised to +147K)



Estimates ranged from +120K to +202K

Two month net revision +7K



Unemployment rate 3.6% vs 3.5% expected



Participation rate 63.4% vs 63.2% prior

Avg hourly earnings +0.2% m/m vs +0.3% exp

Prior avg hourly earnings +0.1%



Avg hourly earnings +3.1% y/y vs +3.0% exp



Prior avg hourly earnings 2.9%



Avg weekly hours 34.3 vs 34.4 exp

Private payrolls +206K vs +155K exp

Manufacturing -12K vs -2K exp

U6 underemployment 6.9% vs 6.7% prior



Hiring picked up in January in another good sign for the US economy and the US dollar. The monthly earnings number is a tad on the soft side but the y/y data point was stronger. The Fed will be encouraged by the rise in labor force participation and see that as validation for keeping rates low.