US January nonfarm payroll report is due Friday 7 February 2020 - preview
Snippet from Goldman Sachs on what they expect
- +190k
- unemployment 3.5%
Citing:
- initial jobless claims declined further
- ADP job gains were significantly larger than expected
- an unseasonably dry survey week in the Northeast and Ohio Valley is set to boost weather-sensitive categories
- January job growth tends to accelerate in tight labour markets, as labor supply constraints may lead firms to implement fewer end-of-year layoffs
