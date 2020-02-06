US January nonfarm payroll report is due Friday 7 February 2020 - preview

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Snippet from Goldman Sachs on what they expect

  • +190k
  • unemployment 3.5%
Citing:
  • initial jobless claims declined further
  • ADP job gains were significantly larger than expected
  • an unseasonably dry survey week in the Northeast and Ohio Valley is set to boost weather-sensitive categories
  • January job growth tends to accelerate in tight labour markets, as labor supply constraints may lead firms to implement fewer end-of-year layoffs

