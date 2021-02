Regional data:



Northeast % vs +3.1% last month



Midwest % vs -3.6% last month



South % vs +0.1% last month



West % vs 0.0% last month



Some of the miss is due to the December revision but this is mostly a story about a miss. That said, inventories are so tight that they're depressing sales as all the buyers hope for more inventory in the spring. What happens when that inventory doesn't come?