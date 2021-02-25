US January prelim durable goods orders +3.4% vs +1.1% expected

January 2021 US durable goods orders data

  • Prior was +0.5 (revised to +1.2%)
  • Durables ex transportation +1.4% vs +0.7% expected
  • Prior ex transportation +1.1% (+1.7%)
  • Capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.5% vs +0.8% expected
  • Prior capital goods orders non-defense ex-air +0.7% (revised to +1.5%)
  • Capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +2.1% vs +0.6% expected
  • Prior capital goods shipments non-defense ex-air +0.7% (revised to +1.0%)
That strong shipments number is a great sign for Q1 GDP and the overall report is great along with big upside revisions. The US economy is truly teed up for a massive rebound from the pandemic and there are at least 1.9 trillion reasons why it will continue to strengthen.


