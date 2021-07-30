US jobs report next week highlights the week's key events and releases
Monday will be the August 2nd and the start of a new month. That means the traditional ISM data, ADP employment, the US and Canada jobs reports.
Highlights on the economic calendar.
Monday (bank holiday in Canada)
- Japan consumer confidence 36.0 versus 37.4 last month
- German retail sales, estimate 1.9%
- German PMI final, 65.6 est
- UK PMI final, 60.4 est
- France PMI, 58.1 est
- Italy PMI final, 62.5 est
- US ISM manufacturing 60.8 versus 60.6 last month
- RBA rate statement. No change expected
- Spain's unemployment change. Last -166.9 K
- Canada manufacturing PMI, last 56.5
- US factory orders, estimate 1.2% versus 1.7% last month
Wednesday
- New Zealand employment change, 0.7% quarter on quarter versus 0.6% last quarter. Unemployment rate 4.4% versus 4.7%
- Australia retail sales, -1.8% estimate versus -1.8% last month
- German final services PMI, 62.2 estimate
- France's final services PMI 57.0 estimate
- UK's final services PMI 57.8 estimate
- US ADP nonfarm employment change, 680K estimate versus 692K last month
- US ISM services PMI 60.5 versus 60.1 last month
Thursday
- German factory orders, 2.1% versus -3.7%
- ECB economic bulletin
- BOE interest rate decision. No change expected. Monetary policy report/monetary policy summary
- US trade balance $-72.5 billion versus $-71.2 billion
Friday
- Canada employment change. Last month 230.7 K. Canada unemployment rate last month 7.8%
- US nonfarm payroll, 925K estimate versus 850K last month. Unemployment rate 5.6% versus 5.9% last month. Average hourly earnings 0.3% versus 0.3% last month