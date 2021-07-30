US jobs report next week highlights the week's key events and releases

ISM data and jobs reports highlight the events next week

Monday will be the August 2nd and the start of a new month. That means the traditional ISM data, ADP employment, the US and Canada jobs reports.





Highlights on the economic calendar.

Monday (bank holiday in Canada)

Japan consumer confidence 36.0 versus 37.4 last month



German retail sales, estimate 1.9%



German PMI final, 65.6 est

UK PMI final, 60.4 est

France PMI, 58.1 est

Italy PMI final, 62.5 est

US ISM manufacturing 60.8 versus 60.6 last month Tuesday Tuesday

RBA rate statement. No change expected

Spain's unemployment change. Last -166.9 K

Canada manufacturing PMI, last 56.5



US factory orders, estimate 1.2% versus 1.7% last month

Wednesday

New Zealand employment change, 0.7% quarter on quarter versus 0.6% last quarter. Unemployment rate 4.4% versus 4.7%



Australia retail sales, -1.8% estimate versus -1.8% last month



German final services PMI, 62.2 estimate



France's final services PMI 57.0 estimate



UK's final services PMI 57.8 estimate



US ADP nonfarm employment change, 680K estimate versus 692K last month



US ISM services PMI 60.5 versus 60.1 last month

Thursday



German factory orders, 2.1% versus -3.7%



ECB economic bulletin



BOE interest rate decision. No change expected. Monetary policy report/monetary policy summary

US trade balance $-72.5 billion versus $-71.2 billion

Friday

