US jobs report - NFP - due Friday. Early what-to-expect.
The US Labor Department's Nonfarm payrolls is due on Friday 8 October at 1230 GMT
Survey consensus median at this stage has:
- expected +460,000 jobs in September (August was +235,000)
- unemployment rate expected 5.1% (from 5.2% in August)
Indicators for the labour market due ahead of Friday are:
- Wednesday brings the ADP employment report, expected private payrolls likely +430,000 in September from 374,000 in August
- Thursday's Initial claims for state unemployment benefits expected 350,000 for the week ended October 2 from 362,000 in the previous