US jobs report - NFP - due Friday. Early what-to-expect.

The US Labor Department's Nonfarm payrolls is due on Friday 8 October at 1230 GMT

Survey consensus median at this stage has:

expected +460,000 jobs in September (August was +235,000)

unemployment rate expected 5.1% (from 5.2% in August)





Indicators for the labour market due ahead of Friday are:

Wednesday brings the ADP employment report, expected private payrolls likely +430,000 in September from 374,000 in August

Thursday's Initial claims for state unemployment benefits expected 350,000 for the week ended October 2 from 362,000 in the previous







