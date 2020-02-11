US JOLTS job openings 6.423M versus 6.925M estimate

JOLTS job openings for December









December pace of hiring 3.9% versus 3.8% prior month. 5.907M vs 5.827M last month. Year ago was at 5.717M



3.488M quits in December vs 3.568M last month and 3.391M last year. 2.3% pace

separations at 3.8% December versus 3.7% in November. 5.730M vs 5.709M last month and 5.469M last year



layoffs and discharges at 1.2% in December versus 1.2% in November



1.895M people were fired or laid off in December versus 1.751M in December 2018

An additional 347K people left their employer due to retirements, transfers to other locations, death and separations due to disability

The JOLTs job openings for December fell to 6423K vs 6925K estimate. The prior month came in at 6787k.