US July ADP employment 330K vs 695K estimate

Details:

Small businesses 90 1K

Midsized 132K

Larger 106K

Goods sector 12K

Service sector 318K

leisure and hospitality plus 139K



education and health services +64K



professional/business services +54K



trade/transportation/utilities +36K



financial activities +9K



The BLS report will be released on Friday with expectations of 870K. Last month the BLS report showed Non Farm Payroll rose 850K. This is not a good precursor to that report on Friday. If it falls through to the BLS report, that may lessen the taper talk at the Fed.





Fed's Clarida will speak at 10 AM Et. The market will in interested in what he has to say with regard to the economic rebound, inflation and of course the tapering topic.



