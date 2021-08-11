US July budget deficit $302 billion vs $307 billion exp

July 202 was $63 BILLION

Year to date deficit at $2.54 trillion vs $2.807 trillion in 2020

Outlays $564B,m receipts $262B

These numbers are mind-bogglingly large. The big question is whether Democrats can pass anything close to a $3.5 trillion bill without major pushback from moderates.





At the same time, Biden today said his economic plan "will be fully paid for."







"This isn't going to be anything like my predecessor, whose unpaid tax cuts and other spending added nearly $8 trillion in his 4 years to the national debt...They didn't even purport to try to pay for their tax cuts."

