US July business inventories +0.5% vs +0.5% expected

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
EDUCATION HUB
Must Read
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
Powell told Fed staff to review ethics rules around financial holdings
-
ECB's Rehn says that rate hikes not yet in sight but it will happen one day
-
The Reserve Bank of Australia has published its latest 'bulletin' - China a focus
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4330 (vs. estimate at 6.4354)
-
Reserve Bank of Australia release its snapshot of Key Economic Indicators