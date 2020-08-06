US July Challenger layoffs 263k vs 170k prior

Latest data released by Challenger, Gray, and Christmas Inc


US-based employers announced another 262,649 job cuts in July and this does provide some indication that perhaps the labour market recovery is losing some steam as demand conditions continue to suffer across the country.

The escalating virus situation is certainly not helping and the July figure here is the third-largest monthly total since the pandemic began. This brings the total job cuts this year to 1.85 million, up 212% from the same period last year.

