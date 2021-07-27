US July Conference Board consumer confidence 129.1 vs 123.9 exp
US July consumer confidence from the Conference Board
- Highest since the start of the pandemic
- Prior was 127.3 (revised to 128.9)
- Expectations 108.4 vs 107.0 prior
- Present situation 160.3 vs 157.7 prior
- Jobs hard to get 10.5 vs 10.9 prior
- 1 year inflation expectations 6.6% vs 6.7% prior
This survey is almost back to the pre-pandemic level of 132.0. This reading is right at the top of the consensus range and continues a sharp rise in the past few months. By itself it indicates that consumers are in a good mood to spend after the reopening.