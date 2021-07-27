US July Conference Board consumer confidence 129.1 vs 123.9 exp

Highest since the start of the pandemic



Prior was 127.3 (revised to 128.9)



Expectations 108.4 vs 107.0 prior

Present situation 160.3 vs 157.7 prior

Jobs hard to get 10.5 vs 10.9 prior

1 year inflation expectations 6.6% vs 6.7% prior

This survey is almost back to the pre-pandemic level of 132.0. This reading is right at the top of the consensus range and continues a sharp rise in the past few months. By itself it indicates that consumers are in a good mood to spend after the reopening.

