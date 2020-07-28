US July consumer confidence 92.6 vs 95.0 expected

Prior was 98.1 (revised to 98.3)



Present situation 94.2 vs 86.2 prior (prior revised to 86.7)



Expectations 91.5 vs 106.0 prior (prior revised to 106.1)

The percentage of consumers expecting business conditions will improve over the next six months declined from 42.4 percent to 31.6 percent

those expecting business conditions will worsen increased from 15.2 percent to 19.3 percent



The expectations component is an important leading indicator. You wonder how much the drop has to do with uncertainty about unemployment benefits and the backslide in the virus, but that index is certainly not painting a V.









Here's the commentary in the report:



