US July CPI +1.8% vs +1.7% y/y expected

US July 2019 consumer price index data:





Prior was +1.6% y/y

Ex food and energy 2.2% vs +2.1% y/y expected

Prior ex food and energy +2.1% y/y

Month-over-month: CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

Ex food and energy +0.3% vs +0.2% expected

Real avg hourly earnings +1.3% y/y vs +1.5% prior

Real avg weekly earnings +0.8% y/y vs +1.2% prior



The headlines are a bit hot but those wage growth numbers are dismal. Members of the Fed are increasingly inclined to lower rates in the hopes of generating a bit of wage growth for US workers.







