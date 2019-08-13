US July CPI +1.8% vs +1.7% y/y expected

US July 2019 consumer price index data:

CPI
  • Prior was +1.6% y/y
  • Ex food and energy 2.2% vs +2.1% y/y expected
  • Prior ex food and energy +2.1% y/y
Month-over-month:
  • CPI +0.3% vs +0.3% expected
  • Ex food and energy +0.3% vs +0.2% expected
  • Real avg hourly earnings +1.3% y/y vs +1.5% prior
  • Real avg weekly earnings +0.8% y/y vs +1.2% prior
The headlines are a bit hot but those wage growth numbers are dismal. Members of the Fed are increasingly inclined to lower rates in the hopes of generating a bit of wage growth for US workers.
Avg weekly earnings

