US July Empire Fed manufacturing index 43.0 vs 18.0 expected
US New York area manufacturing survey
The price indices remain high, but prices paid is off it's all time high reached last month. Prices received reached an all-time high. New orders also at a record level back to 2015
- Record high
- Prior was 17.4
- New orders 33.2 vs 16.3 prior
- Prices paid 76.8 vs 79.8 prior
- Prices received 39.4 versus 33.3 prior
- Employment 20.6 vs 12.3 prior
- Average workweek 14.0 versus 15.1 prior
- Shipments 43.8 versus 14.2 prior
- Unfilled orders 12.1 versus 7.9 prior
- Delivery time 20.2 versus 29.8 prior
- Inventories 16.2 versus -2.6 prior
- Six month conditions 39.5 vs 47.7 prior