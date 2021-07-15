US July Empire Fed manufacturing index 43.0 vs 18.0 expected

US New York area manufacturing survey





Record high



Prior was 17.4

New orders 33.2 vs 16.3 prior

Prices paid 76.8 vs 79.8 prior

Prices received 39.4 versus 33.3 prior



Employment 20.6 vs 12.3 prior

Average workweek 14.0 versus 15.1 prior



Shipments 43.8 versus 14.2 prior



Unfilled orders 12.1 versus 7.9 prior



Delivery time 20.2 versus 29.8 prior



Inventories 16.2 versus -2.6 prior



Six month conditions 39.5 vs 47.7 prior



The price indices remain high, but prices paid is off it's all time high reached last month. Prices received reached an all-time high. New orders also at a record level back to 2015