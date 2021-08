US June existing home sales data





Prior was 5.86m (revised to 5.87m)



Supply at 2.6 months vs 2.6 months prior (revised to 2.5 months)



Median price $359,900 vs $363,300 prior

Median prices +17.8% y/y



This is a moderate surprise and comes on the heels of a better new home sales report as well. We could be seeing the end of the ebb in sales that's characterized the summer.