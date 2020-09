Prior was +6.1%

Ex transport +2.1% vs +4.4% prior (prior revised to +4.8%)



Durable goods orders +11.4% vs +11.2% prelim

Capital goods orders non-defense ex air +1.9% vs +1.9% prelim

Capital goods shipments non-defense ex air +2.4% vs +2.4% prelim

These numbers are a tad better than the consensus but they're not going to move the needle in this market.