Prior was 9.209M

Quits 3869K vs 3604K last month. Quit rate at 2.7% vs 2.5% prior



Separations 5584K vs 5318K prior



Layoffs and discharges 1310K vs 1386K prior



Eyes are on the quits rate as an indicator of labor mobility and wage seeking. On the overall headline, the rise above 10m is the first ever and highlights the struggle companies are having to fill jobs.