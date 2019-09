US job opening data from the Fed





Prior was 7348K (revised to 7248K)



This is a lagging indicator but the Fed likes it because it can help to confirm the trend in the jobs market. There's a good argument that the jobs market was never as tight as believed because of all the prime-aged people out of the workforce. By that logic, the recent slowdown in hiring is a sign of economic weakness, rather than an economy at full employment.