US July new home sales 0.708m vs 0.690m expected

Prior was 0.676m (revised to 0.701m)



Sales +1.0% vs -2.7% expected

Prior was -6.6%

Supply 6.2 months vs 6.0 prior

Median price $380,500 vs $329,800 a year ago (*+18.4%)



There has been a sharp turnaround in sales in the past few months but that doesn't tell the whole story. Home builders are planning to build as much as ever but because of materials prices uncertainty, they're waiting until later in the building process to sell the homes. Inventories remain very tight and prices are high.

