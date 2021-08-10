US July NFIB small business optimism index 99.7 vs 102.5 prior

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Latest data released by NFIB - 10 August 2021


A bit of moderation in small business sentiment after the bump in June. NFIB notes that there is a sense of loss of confidence in the recent strength of the economy and anticipates slowdown to the recovery.
