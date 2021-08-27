US July PCE core inflation +0.3% m/m vs +0.3% expected
Highlights of the Fed's personal consumption expenditure report for July 2021
- PCE core MoM +0.3% vs +0.3% expected
- Prior MoM +0.4%
- Core PCE +3.6% y/y vs +3.6% expected
- Prior was 3.5% y/y (revised to +3.6%)
- Headline PCE 4.2% y/y vs +4.0% prior
- Deflator MoM +0.4% vs +0.5% prior
Consumer spending and income for June:
- Personal income +1.1% vs +0.2% expected. Prior month +0.1%
- Personal spending -0.1% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +1.0%
- Real personal spending +0.3% vs +0.5% prior
Details:
- Goods +5.4% vs +5.2% prior
- Durable goods +7.0% vs +7.2% prior
- Services +3.5% vs +3.4% prior
- Energy +23.6% vs +24.2% prior
- Food +2.4% vs +0.9% prior
On the spending side, it fell 1.6% m/m on goods but rose 0.6% on services on the shift to in-person reopening.