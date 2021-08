Prior was -1.9%

Sales -8.5% y/y

Index at 110.7 vs 112.8 prior

Full release



Sales in the West rose but they fell elsewhere, particularly in the northeast.





"Pending sales have seesawed since January, indicating a turning point for the market," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Buyers are still interested and want to own a home, but record-high home prices are causing some to retreat.