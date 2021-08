Prior was 7.3%

Ex food and energy 6.2% y/y vs 5.6% expected

Prior ex food and energy +5.6%

Ex food and energy +1.0% m/m vs +0.5% expected

Prior ex food and energy +1.0% m/m

I can't imagine the market is too dialed into this report given that CPI was out yesterday but the US dollar is showing some strength.