US June advance retail sales +7.5% vs +5.0% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

June 2020 US retail sales report highlights:

  • Prior was +17.7% (revised to +18.2%)
  • Ex autos and gas +6.7% vs +5.0% expected
  • Prior ex autos and gas +12.4% (revised to +12.1)
  • Ex autos +7.3% vs +5.0% expected
  • Control group +5.6% vs +4.0% expected
  • Prior control group +11.0% (revised to +10.1%)
  • Sales +1.1% y/y % vs -6.08% prior
  • Full report
This is a good looking report notwithstanding the small revision lower in the prior data in the control group.

The year-over-year numbers tell you a lot more about the US economy right now than the m/m data. Overall sales are higher y/y and up 2.9% excluding gasoline. But within the numbers there are huge shifts.

US June advance retail sales

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose