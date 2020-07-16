US June advance retail sales +7.5% vs +5.0% expected

Prior was +17.7% (revised to +18.2%)



Ex autos and gas +6.7% vs +5.0% expected

Prior ex autos and gas +12.4% (revised to +12.1)



Ex autos +7.3% vs +5.0% expected

Control group +5.6% vs +4.0% expected

Prior control group +11.0% (revised to +10.1%)



Sales +1.1% y/y % vs -6.08% prior



Full report

This is a good looking report notwithstanding the small revision lower in the prior data in the control group.





The year-over-year numbers tell you a lot more about the US economy right now than the m/m data. Overall sales are higher y/y and up 2.9% excluding gasoline. But within the numbers there are huge shifts.

