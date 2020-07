Prior was -$74.3B

Imports $173.23B

Exports $102.59B

Exports -23.9% y/y

Imports -17.2% y/y



This is notably better than expected and last month's data but the overall volume of trade is still severely restrained, particularly in autos where exports are down 38% and imports down 42% from year-ago levels.





When you look at the full picture on trade, it's far from v-shaped: