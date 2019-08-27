US June Case-Shiller 20-city house price index 2.13% y/y vs +2.3% expected

Prior was 2.39% (revised to 2.37%)



+0.04% m/m vs +0.15% expected

Prior m/m +0.1% (revised to +0.2%)

National house price index +3.13% vs +3.30% exp

These numbers have disappointed for a few months but price is a lagging indicator. The FHFA reading released at the same time was a bit stronger and also for June. But you get the sense that even if US housing picks up, there won't be any kind of boom.

