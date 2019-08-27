US June Case-Shiller 20-city house price index 2.13% y/y vs +2.3% expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US house price data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller:

  • Prior was 2.39% (revised to 2.37%)
  • +0.04% m/m vs +0.15% expected
  • Prior m/m +0.1% (revised to +0.2%)
  • National house price index +3.13% vs +3.30% exp
These numbers have disappointed for a few months but price is a lagging indicator. The FHFA reading released at the same time was a bit stronger and also for June. But you get the sense that even if US housing picks up, there won't be any kind of boom.

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose