US June Case-Shiller 20-city house price index 2.13% y/y vs +2.3% expected
US house price data from S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller:
- Prior was 2.39% (revised to 2.37%)
- +0.04% m/m vs +0.15% expected
- Prior m/m +0.1% (revised to +0.2%)
- National house price index +3.13% vs +3.30% exp
These numbers have disappointed for a few months but price is a lagging indicator. The FHFA reading released at the same time was a bit stronger and also for June. But you get the sense that even if US housing picks up, there won't be any kind of boom.