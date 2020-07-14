US June CPI +0.6% vs +0.6% y/y expected
US June inflation data
Earnings have been boosted by government programs and it will be interesting to see how that holds up when they run out (or are extended at a lower value) at the end of this month.
- Prior was +0.1% y/y
- Ex food and energy +1.2% y/y vs +1.1% expected
- Prior ex food and energy +1.2% y/y
M/M
- CPI +0.6% vs +0.5% exp
- Ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.1% exp
Earnings:
- Real avg weekly earnings +4.6% y/y vs +7.3% prior
- Real avg hourly earnings +4.3% y/y vs +6.4% prior