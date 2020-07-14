US June CPI +0.6% vs +0.6% y/y expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US June inflation data

  • Prior was +0.1% y/y
  • Ex food and energy +1.2% y/y vs +1.1% expected
  • Prior ex food and energy +1.2% y/y
M/M
  • CPI +0.6% vs +0.5% exp
  • Ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.1% exp
Earnings:
  • Real avg weekly earnings +4.6% y/y vs +7.3% prior
  • Real avg hourly earnings +4.3% y/y vs +6.4% prior
Earnings have been boosted by government programs and it will be interesting to see how that holds up when they run out (or are extended at a lower value) at the end of this month.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose