US June CPI +0.6% vs +0.6% y/y expected

US June inflation data

Prior was +0.1% y/y

Ex food and energy +1.2% y/y vs +1.1% expected

Prior ex food and energy +1.2% y/y M/M CPI +0.6% vs +0.5% exp

Ex food and energy +0.2% vs +0.1% exp Earnings: Real avg weekly earnings +4.6% y/y vs +7.3% prior

Real avg hourly earnings +4.3% y/y vs +6.4% prior



Earnings have been boosted by government programs and it will be interesting to see how that holds up when they run out (or are extended at a lower value) at the end of this month.