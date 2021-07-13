US June CPI +% y/y +5.4% vs +4.9% expected

Prior was +5.0% y/y -- highest since 2008



Ex food and energy +4.5% vs +4.0% y/y expected

Prior ex food and energy +3.8%



CPI m/m +0.9% vs +0.5% expected



Prior m/m reading was +0.6%



CPI ex-food and energy +0.9% vs +0.4% m/m expected



Prior ex food and energyr +0.7 m/m

Real avg hourly earnings % vs -2.8% y/y prior

Real avg weekly earnings -0.9% m/m vs -0.1% m/m prior



Wage data:The US dollar has jumped around 50 pips across the board on the headlines and US equity futures fell. I'm watching bonds closely. The long end has sold off, pushing yields up to 1.38% from 1.36%. That's not a huge move but last time around, yields moved up and then later crashed lower.