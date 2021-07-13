US June CPI +% y/y +5.4% vs +4.9% expected
Highlights of the June 2021 US CPI report
- Prior was +5.0% y/y -- highest since 2008
- Ex food and energy +4.5% vs +4.0% y/y expected
- Prior ex food and energy +3.8%
- CPI m/m +0.9% vs +0.5% expected
- Prior m/m reading was +0.6%
- CPI ex-food and energy +0.9% vs +0.4% m/m expected
- Prior ex food and energyr +0.7 m/m
- Real avg hourly earnings % vs -2.8% y/y prior
- Real avg weekly earnings -0.9% m/m vs -0.1% m/m prior
In terms of details, used cars alone represented about one-third of the increase in the y/y CPI as they rose 10.5%.