Prior import price index +1.0% m/m

Import prices -3.8% y/y vs -3.7% expected

Export prices +1.4% m/m vs +0.8% expected

Export prices -4.4% y/y vs -6.0% prior

We got June CPI data yesterday so there are no mysteries about current pricing power. The tougher question is how long it will take for prices to return to pre-COVID levels.