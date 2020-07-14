US June NFIB small business optimism index 100.6 vs 97.8 expected

Latest data released by NFIB - 14 July 2020





Prior 94.4

Small business sentiment continues to show a modest rebound for now, and that is a positive takeaway in light of recent coronavirus developments.





This will be a key spot to watch in the months ahead in case labour market conditions start to deteriorate and we see more spillover impact from the virus outbreak in due time.





Another positive takeaway from the details in the June report is that more firms are reporting plans to hire after the recent pessimism seen during March to May:







