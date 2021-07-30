US June PCE core inflation 3.5% y/y vs 3.7% expected

Personal income +0.1% vs -0.3% expected. Prior month -2.0%



Personal spending +1.0% vs +0.7% expected. Prior month -0.1%



Real personal spending +0.5% vs -0.6% prior



Consumer spending and income for June:This is another sigh of relief for markets. I think the flat headline is important as well. We've likely seen the highs now and we can already see the goods inflation and energy inflation rates are turning lower y/y: