US June PCE core +1.6% vs +1.7% y/y expected

Prior was 1.6%



PCE core MoM +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Prior MoM +0.2%



Deflator YoY +1.4% vs 1.5% expected

Prior deflator YoY 1.6%

Deflator MoM +0.1% vs +0.1% expected

Prior MoM deflator +0.2% (revised to +0.1%)



Personal income +0.4% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.5% (revised to +0.4%)



Personal spending +0.3% vs +0.3% expected. Prior month +0.4% (revised to +0.5%)

Real personal spending +0.2% vs +0.2% expected



Consumers spending and income for June:The PCE data is the Fed's preferred inflation measure and it continues to show inflation below target on core and headline measures. There are no big surprises here but the misses on year-over-year core and headline inflation will firm up some views at the FOMC that something needs to be done to boost inflation expectations.