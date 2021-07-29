US June pending home sales -1.9% m/m vs +0.3% expected

US June pending home sales data from the National Association of Realtors

Regional indexes:
  • Northeast 98.5 vs 98.0 prior
  • Midwest 108.3 vs 107.7 prior
  • South 132.4 vs 136.5 prior
  • West 98.1 vs 102.0 prior
Separately, Freddie Mac reported that US 30-year fixed mortgages were clocking in at 2.8% vs 2.78% a week earlier.

"Pending sales have seesawed since January, indicating a turning point for the market," said Lawrence Yun, NAR's chief economist. "Buyers are still interested and want to own a home, but record-high home prices are causing some to retreat.
