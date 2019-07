Latest data released by the Census Bureau - 25 July 2019

Prior +0.4%

Retail inventories -0.1% vs +0.2% m/m expected

Prior +0.5%

The data measures the change in the value of the goods held in inventory by wholesalers and retailers. A slight increase overall in wholesale stock but is offset by a decline retail stock on the month, nothing too notable when put together.











The full report can be found here