US Justice Department indicts 4 hackers in Equifax break

US Atty. Gen. William bar announces

  • Hackers exploited a Equifax dispute resolution portal
  • Alleged Chinese hackers spent week in system to steal vast amounts of data, trade secrets
  • Hackers are members of Chinese military responsible for breach of American privacy
  • 60% of all trade secret theft cases have China connection
Not great news for US/China relations.

The in other news from US Atty. Gen. Barr:
  • acknowledges that Trump personal lawyer Giuliani is providing info from Ukraine
  • he cautions that information from Ukraine must be vetted

