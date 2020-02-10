US Justice Department indicts 4 hackers in Equifax break
US Atty. Gen. William bar announces
- Hackers exploited a Equifax dispute resolution portal
- Alleged Chinese hackers spent week in system to steal vast amounts of data, trade secrets
- Hackers are members of Chinese military responsible for breach of American privacy
- 60% of all trade secret theft cases have China connection
Not great news for US/China relations.
The in other news from US Atty. Gen. Barr:
- acknowledges that Trump personal lawyer Giuliani is providing info from Ukraine
- he cautions that information from Ukraine must be vetted