US Labor Department to ban computers in lockup room

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

This idea was reported yesterday.

This could impact the information dissemination directly to users. 

According to the Labor Department, they want to eliminate the competitive advantage that they feel algorithmic traders have currently.  

News services like Bloomberg and Reuters rely on the electronic dissemination of the data as the lockup ends.  The new rules should lead to delays in getting that information out electronically.  

The ban will be started in March.  
ForexLive
