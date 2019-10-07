US lawmakers blindsided by Trump's decision to leave Syria

Republican senator Lindsey Graham calls it a disaster in the making

Senate Judiciary Committee leader Lindsay Graham golfed with Trump last week but he was blindsided by the President's announcement that he was pulling troops out of Syria and will allow Turkey to launch operations against Kurds in Northern Syria.







He tweeted:





I don't know all the details regarding President Trump's decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo. If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making.

Ensures ISIS comeback.



Forces Kurds to align with Assad and Iran.



Destroys Turkey's relationship with U.S. Congress.



Will be a stain on America's honor for abandoning the Kurds.

Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support.





Sen Macro Rubio also said leaving the country would be a 'grave mistake'.







