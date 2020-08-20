US leading index for July 1.4% vs. 1.1% estimate

US leading index for July 2020

US leading index up 1.4% vs. 1.1% estimate



last month the index came in at 2.0% but was revised higher to 3.0%



the index fell as low as -7.5% in March



it was as high as 3.2% on the May rebound



The leading index include economic variables that tend to move before changes in the overall economy. In normal markets that might be a benefit. In the Covid markets with elections and other volatile inputs it could cause some pause. Nevertheless, the index remains positive (which is better than negative).









