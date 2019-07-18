US leading index for June -0.3% versus 0.1% estimate

Leading index for June 2019





The US leading index fell by -0.3% vs expectations of +0.1%.

The last negative number for the index was December 2018..

You have to go back to January 2016 to get a worse number than this reading (was -0.5%).

The prior month was unchanged at 0.0%

Net contributors to the Leading index:

average workweek, +0.7%

jobless claims, -0.11%

consumer goods orders, +0.01%

ISM new orders, -0.12%

orders nondefense capital goods ex air +0.01%

building permits, -0.18%

stock prices, +0.05%

leading credit index, +0.12%

interest rate spread, -0.04%

average consumer expectations, +0.03%

The leading index is not a market moving release, but the EURUSD is a little higher and the USDJPY is a little lower after the report, but not by a lot.