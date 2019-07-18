US leading index for June -0.3% versus 0.1% estimate

Leading index for June 2019

  • The US leading index fell by -0.3% vs expectations of +0.1%.  
  • The last negative number for the index was December 2018..  
  • You have to go back to January 2016 to get a worse number than this reading (was -0.5%). 
  • The prior month was unchanged at 0.0%
Net contributors to the Leading index:
  • average workweek, +0.7%
  • jobless claims, -0.11%
  • consumer goods orders, +0.01%
  • ISM new orders, -0.12%
  • orders nondefense capital goods ex air +0.01%
  • building permits, -0.18%
  • stock prices, +0.05%
  • leading credit index, +0.12%
  • interest rate spread, -0.04%
  • average consumer expectations, +0.03%
The leading index is not a market moving release, but the EURUSD is a little higher and the USDJPY is a little lower after the report, but not by a lot.
