US leading index for June -0.3% versus 0.1% estimate
Leading index for June 2019
- The US leading index fell by -0.3% vs expectations of +0.1%.
- The last negative number for the index was December 2018..
- You have to go back to January 2016 to get a worse number than this reading (was -0.5%).
- The prior month was unchanged at 0.0%
Net contributors to the Leading index:
- average workweek, +0.7%
- jobless claims, -0.11%
- consumer goods orders, +0.01%
- ISM new orders, -0.12%
- orders nondefense capital goods ex air +0.01%
- building permits, -0.18%
- stock prices, +0.05%
- leading credit index, +0.12%
- interest rate spread, -0.04%
- average consumer expectations, +0.03%
The leading index is not a market moving release, but the EURUSD is a little higher and the USDJPY is a little lower after the report, but not by a lot.