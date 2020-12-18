US leading index for November 0.6% vs. 0.5% estimate

US leading index for November 2020

Leading index rises for the 7th consecutive months
  • Prior month +0.7% revised to +0.8%
  • Leading index has risen for 7 consecutive months after Covid declines in February, March and April
  • the biggest positive contributor was jobless claims at +0.2
  • the biggest negative contributor was average consumer expectations at -0.09
  • the coincident index rose 0.2% in November after rising 0.6% in the prior month
  • the lagging index fell -0.4% in November after rising 0.3% in October
