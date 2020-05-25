ICYMI: US likely to impose economic sanctions if China proceeds with proposed national security law for Hong Kong

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Comments from White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien

He was speaking on NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday
  • said the US will likely impose economic sanctions on Hong Kong and China if Beijing moves ahead with a proposed national security law for Hong Kong
  • the US could revoke a special status that allows Hong Kong to function as an international financial hub, stating that it's "hard to see" how the financial community can remain in the city if the law is enacted.
Speaking on US TV on Sunday, posting as an ICYMI.


