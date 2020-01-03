US major indices give up most of the gains from yesterday's trading

Major indices open lower after the US killing of Iran's military leader





The snapshot of the major indices in a few minutes into the opening is showing:

S&P index -26.79 points or -0.82% at 3231.06

NASDAQ index -84.91 points or -0.93% at 9007.27



Dow -227.82 points or -0.79% at 28640.90

In the US debt market the snapshot is showing lower levels in US yields



2 year 1.5447%, -2.4 basis points

5 year 1.625%, -4.1 basis points



10 year 1.831%, -4.5 basis points



30 year 2.291%, -4.0 basis points



Spot gold is trading up $15.67 or +1.02% at $1544.80.



ForexLive WTI crude oil futures are trading up 3.58% or $2.19 at $63.37

The major indices have given up some of the gains from yesterday's trading, as fears of an increase in tension in the Middle East was ignited on the killing of the Iranian military leader overnight.