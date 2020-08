NASDAQ leading the way





A snapshot of the markets currently shows:

S&P index up 18.3 points or 0.57% at 3288.94



NASDAQ is up 110 points or 1.04% at 10,855



Dow industrial average is up 129 points or 0.49% at 26556

The US major indices are open with early gains across the board. The NASDAQ index is leading the way. Microsoft is up there over 4% has they continue discussions with Tik Tok.